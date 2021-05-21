State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

