State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,013,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NKLA opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.
