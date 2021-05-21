Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $681,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

