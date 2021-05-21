Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NYSE CXP opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -358.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

