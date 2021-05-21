Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $35,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynatrace by 35.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dynatrace by 846.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

