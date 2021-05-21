Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.28 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 950,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in WesBanco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,625 shares of company stock valued at $962,645. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

