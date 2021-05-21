Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 338,000 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 338,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of bluebird bio worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.