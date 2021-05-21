Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,280 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

