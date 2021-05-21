Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $899,184.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

