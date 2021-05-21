Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

IOVA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

