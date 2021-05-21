Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,925 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

