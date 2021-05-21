Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 70,840 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 303.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 194,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 146,502 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 82.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 614,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

