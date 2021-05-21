Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Sells $1,066,100.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UNM opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Unum Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

