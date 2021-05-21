Mark A. Turner Sells 22,441 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,804.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSFS stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 370,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

