Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.