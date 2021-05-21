HC Wainwright Lowers Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target to $6.00

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exicure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. Analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

