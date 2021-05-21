Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.06.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.