Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,049 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

