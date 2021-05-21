American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.91 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.