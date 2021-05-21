iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,301,618 shares.The stock last traded at $392.80 and had previously closed at $397.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

