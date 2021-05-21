State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 38,030 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.16 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

