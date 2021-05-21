Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $11.99. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 9,429 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.