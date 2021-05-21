Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.19 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $90,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NCR by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders have sold 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

