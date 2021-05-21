CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 6%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 8,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,431,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock worth $7,001,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

