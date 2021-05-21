Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.20. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 358 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In other news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

