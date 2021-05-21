Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,758,418 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 49.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

