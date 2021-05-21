Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.47 and last traded at $92.41. 59,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,368,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

