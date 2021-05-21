Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.47 and last traded at $92.41. 59,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,368,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
