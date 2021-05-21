CIBC Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $9.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperformer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 78.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.