PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

