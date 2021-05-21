Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 316,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.