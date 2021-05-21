Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $100,011,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

