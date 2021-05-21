Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $11,572,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $32.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

