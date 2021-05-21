Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

