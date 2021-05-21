Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 13,700 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ennis were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ennis by 560.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ennis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

