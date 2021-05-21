Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 3,500 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,082. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

