Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 936,124 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after buying an additional 921,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.