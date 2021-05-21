Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 350.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

