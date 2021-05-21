IFP Advisors Inc Has $48,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

