IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 202.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $408.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.68 and a 200 day moving average of $358.30. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

