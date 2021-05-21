IFP Advisors Inc Buys 229 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $268.42 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.09 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.