Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.