Dave Stephenson Sells 47,883 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

