BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.