Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

