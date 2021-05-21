Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PILBF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Pilbara Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

