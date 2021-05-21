NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6417 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

