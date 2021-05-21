20,868 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

STLA stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

