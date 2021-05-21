US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

