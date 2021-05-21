Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 303,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

