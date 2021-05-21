Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 599.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

