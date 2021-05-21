TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 89.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 17.8% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of BLD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.